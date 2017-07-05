Nation & World

July 05, 2017 4:58 AM

Bombs from 1991 Gulf War 'Highway of Death' found in Kuwait

The Associated Press
KUWAIT CITY

Authorities say unexploded bombs from what was known as the "Highway of Death" in the 1991 Gulf War have been uncovered in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Public Authority of Housing Welfare said Wednesday a military bomb squad would defuse the ordinance found along Kuwait's Highway 80, which connects Kuwait City to the Iraqi border.

Construction crews working on a $950 million housing project in the area found the bombs. The state-run Kuwait News Agency said "finding explosives on the site is not surprising" and contractors had been warned they could be there.

The "Highway of Death" got its name when U.S.-led coalition aircraft bombed a convoy of fleeing Iraqi forces, killing hundreds and leaving behind hundreds of burned-out vehicles.

