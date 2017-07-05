Nation & World

Murder charge filed in gun fight involving sanitation worker

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Police in Alabama say they've charged a suspect with murder after an unarmed man was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a dispute involving relatives and two on-duty city sanitation workers.

Al.com reports that 42-year-old Larry Duncan was killed by gunfire Sunday morning in Birmingham.

Police said shots were fired between one of the sanitation workers and 23-year-old Ryan Johnson, who was wounded.

Police say Johnson has been charged with murder in connection with Duncan's death. Jail records don't list an attorney for Johnson.

Police have been investigating what prompted the dispute — and why it ended so violently.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said it's not clear why an on-duty city employee had a handgun on the job.

