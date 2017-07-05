Nation & World

July 05, 2017 7:55 AM

Alabama man missing in Florida after crash with boat

The Associated Press
PORT ST. JOE, Fla.

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old Alabama man in Florida since the personal watercraft he was riding on collided with a boat.

News outlets report the crash happened Tuesday night near a marina in Port St. Joe, which is west of Panama City in Florida's Panhandle. Henry Wise of Fairhope, Alabama, went under water and didn't resurface after the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local officials are continuing their search on Wednesday morning.

Officials say 19-year-old Gavin Primm of Daphne, Alabama, also was on the watercraft. He was injured in the crash. His condition wasn't immediately available.

