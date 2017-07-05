Nation & World

Officers say noise issue can slide, then jump on water slide

The Associated Press
ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Two North Carolina police officers who investigated a noise complaint decided to let it slide -- and then they slid down the street along with neighbors who were enjoying a makeshift water slide.

The Asheville officers got national media attention, including a nod from Good Morning America, after their trips down the slippery slide were captured on video and shared by the department .

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the officers were responding to a noise complaint Sunday morning when they arrived at the holiday block party. Hallingse said the noise of children playing turned out to be at an acceptable level, so the officers issued no citations.

They also determined the slide laid out along the street allowed cars to pass, so they joined in the fun.

