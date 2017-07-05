FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, right, challenges Club America forward Alejandro Diaz
FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, right, challenges Club America forward Alejandro Diaz 30) for the ball during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match in San Jose, Calif. Silva, 20, was swimming in Lake Tahoe on the Fourth of July when he had to be rescued. He received life-saving resuscitation at the scene and then was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a hospital in Reno, Nev., where he was in "critical but stable condition" on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Nation & World

July 05, 2017 11:08 AM

Soccer player pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

A player for the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team was pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition.

Matheus Silva was swimming on the Fourth of July when he had to be rescued. He was resuscitated and taken to a nearby hospital.

The 20-year-old was later flown to a hospital in Reno, which didn't immediately release his condition Wednesday. He was in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Silva is a midfielder for the Earthquakes. He is on loan to the club's affiliate, Reno 1868 FC.

The soccer club beat the LA Galaxy II Monday night, but Silva didn't play in the 9-0 win.

