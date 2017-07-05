Soccer player pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition

FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, right, challenges Club America forward Alejandro Diaz 30) for the ball during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match in San Jose, Calif. Silva, 20, was swimming in Lake Tahoe on the Fourth of July when he had to be rescued. He received life-saving resuscitation at the scene and then was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a hospital in Reno, Nev., where he was in "critical but stable condition" on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.