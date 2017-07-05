State police in Madison, Maine, have closed the country road Wednesday, July 5, 2017, where a series of Wednesday shootings left three victims dead and one injured. A gunman killed multiple people and wounded another Wednesday morning before being fatally shot by deputies, authorities said. It was Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.
Nation & World

July 05, 2017 2:16 PM

The Latest: Police don't know what sparked killings in Maine

The Associated Press
MADISON, Maine

The Latest on the fatal shootings of three people in Madison, Maine (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Maine state police say they don't know what drove a man to kill three people and wound another before being fatally shot in a confrontation with officers.

Spokesman Steve McCausland says detectives are trying to determine what sparked the violence Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.

The spokesman says 51-year-old gunman Carroll Tuttle killed his partner, 52-year-old Lori Hayden, and their son, 25-year-old Dustin Tuttle, at their home. The third victim was 57-year-old Michael Spaulding, who was killed at a nearby residence.

McCausland says the gunman returned to the original location and wounded a fourth person before being shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies.

It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed three people before taking his own life in Oakland.

___

3:15 p.m.

A Skowhegan selectwoman says her daughter was one of the three people shot to death in Madison, Maine.

Selectwoman Darla Pickett tells the Morning Sentinel that her daughter, Lori, was one of the victims. Somerset County deputies later killed the gunman.

Police have not formally released names, and Pickett declined to speak to The Associated Press.

Police say the shootings happened at a couple of locations along a country road that runs behind the Skowhegan Fairgrounds.

Police planned a briefing later.

It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed three people before taking his own life in Oakland.

__

2 p.m.

An investigation into the fatal shootings of three people in Maine is focusing on a home where a neighbor says there had been a party and fireworks the night before.

Wayne Parlin said the Fourth of July gathering had taken place at a trailer home across the street in the town of Madison.

Police say a gunman killed three people and injured a fourth before being fatally shot by Somerset County deputies Wednesday morning. A 911 call was made around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the shootings happened at a couple of locations along a country road that runs behind the Skowhegan Fairgrounds.

Police planned a briefing later.

It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed three people before taking his own life in Oakland.

___

11:15 a.m.

Police in Maine say a gunman killed three people at several locations before being fatally shot by deputies.

State police say the shootings happened Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland says the gunman was then fatally shot by Somerset County deputies.

In addition to the three dead, a fourth person was wounded.

No further details were available.

The attorney general's office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff's deputies.

