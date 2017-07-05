Nation & World

July 05, 2017 12:26 PM

At least 26 reported dead in clash of Mexican gangs

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Authorities say at least 26 people have been killed in a clash of armed groups in northern Mexico.

Chihuahua state prosecutors' spokesman Felix Gonzalez says members the La Linea gang and a faction of the Sinaloa cartel were involved in the incident.

Gonzalez tells Milenio television that the gunfight occurred early Wednesday morning in the town of Las Varas, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the state capital. He says investigators were still at the remote scene.

Mexico is experiencing its highest murder total in at least 20 years as splintered drug cartels battle for territory.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Nation & World Videos