AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump administration to sell Patriot missiles to Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's defense minister says the Trump administration has agreed to sell Poland a new batch of medium-range Patriot missiles to upgrade the European nation's air defenses.
Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Thursday as President Donald Trump kicked off a day of meetings on defense and energy initiatives.
The purchase deal is still to be signed.
Warsaw is seeking to raise its defense potential amid Russia's heightened military activity, some of it near Poland's air space.
Macierewicz said the purchase could total some 30 billion zlotys (euro 7 billion.)
___
Trump says Russia likely hacked but nobody 'knows for sure'
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — On the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump questioned the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election, arguing Thursday that Russia wasn't the only country that may have interfered.
"Nobody really knows for sure," Trump said.
Opening his second overseas trip as president, Trump also warned North Korea that he's considering "some pretty severe things" in response to the isolated nation's unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the U.S. Though he declined to offer specifics on the U.S. response, he called on all nations to confront the North's "very, very bad behavior."
As U.S. investigations into Russia's meddling move ahead, Trump is under intense scrutiny for how he handles his first face-to-face session with Putin. U.S. intelligence officials say the unpredictable Russia leader ordered interference in the election that brought Trump to the White House.
Trump and Putin plan to sit down on Friday in Hamburg, Germany, on the sidelines of an international summit.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA HE'S WEIGHING A 'SEVERE' RESPONSE
The president, in his first public comments since North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, called on all nations to confront the North's "very, very bad behavior."
2. US STUDYING NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST PYONGYANG
Among the possible penalties intended to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program is one that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North's economy afloat.
___
US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States warned Wednesday that North Korea was "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its provocations, as the Trump administration launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
President Donald Trump and other senior officials dangled the prospect of punishing countries that trade with North Korea — a threat aimed directly at China, Pyongyang's biggest benefactor. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump questioned why the U.S. should continue what he sees as bad trade deals "with countries that do not help us."
His message was bolstered at the United Nations, where U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that the Trump administration was eyeing penalties against "any country that does business with this outlaw regime." She also raised the specter of military action, declaring that the U.S. was prepared to use force if necessary.
"Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution," she said of North Korea's leaders.
Some administration officials are still holding out hope of persuading China to ratchet up economic pressure on Pyongyang, despite Trump's increasingly pessimistic attitude toward Beijing. Trump, who departed for Europe early Wednesday, is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany.
___
Analysis: Despite test, N. Korean ICBM likely years away
TOKYO (AP) — Despite North Korea's claim its intercontinental ballistic missile launch shows it can attack targets anywhere it wants, experts say it will probably be years before it could use such a weapon in a real-world scenario.
The test on Tuesday demonstrated the North is closer than ever before to reaching its final goal of developing a credible nuclear deterrent to what it sees as the hostile policy of its archenemies in Washington.
But even for an experienced superpower, getting an ICBM to work reliably can take a decade.
Launching a missile under test conditions is relatively easy. It can be planned and prepared for and carried out whenever everything is ready, which makes success more likely. The real game-changer would come when the missile is considered operational under any conditions — in other words, when it is credible for use as a weapon.
For sure, the North's Fourth of July fireworks were a major success.
___
Police look into what prompted deadly ambush of officer
NEW YORK (AP) — At the start of her midnight shift, Officer Miosotis Familia was in a New York Police Department mobile command post, writing in her notebook, when a gunman strode toward her.
She never saw Alexander Bonds coming before he shot her in the head through the passenger-side window, killing her before officers ultimately killed him, police said.
Police are investigating what may have prompted Wednesday's shooting, which Police Commissioner James O'Neill described as an officer being "assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops."
"Officer Familia was murdered for her uniform and for the responsibility she embraced," O'Neill said in a message to officers Wednesday night. "For the NYPD, regularly achieving lower and lower crime figures means absolutely nothing when one of our own is brutally shot and killed."
A 12-year NYPD veteran, the 48-year-old Familia had come to police work later in life than most on a force where the average recruit is 26. She had been a nurse and medical assistant first, according to her profile on the career site LinkedIn. A mother of three who lived with her own mother in the Bronx, she felt a calling to help her community, friends said.
___
Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.
MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night.
Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.
The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries and had been upgraded to fair condition.
The shooting in the Virginia suburb that critically wounded Scalise and injured several others has forced members of Congress to examine their security arrangements to determine if they are sufficient.
___
Govt supporters storm Venezuela congress, injuring lawmakers
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Pro-government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars stormed congress on Wednesday, attacking opposition lawmakers during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day.
Four lawmakers were injured and blood was splattered on the neoclassical legislature's white walls. One of them, Americo de Grazia, had to be removed in a stretcher while suffering from convulsions.
"This doesn't hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country," Armando Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.
The unprecedented attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature, comes amid three months of often-violent confrontations between security forces and protesters who accuse the government of trying to establish a dictatorship by jailing foes, pushing aside the opposition-controlled legislature and rewriting the constitution to avoid fair elections.
Tensions were already high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the National Assembly, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day. The short appearance at the congress by top officials who have repeatedly dismissed the legislators as a band of U.S.-backed conspirators was seen by many as a provocation.
___
Syrian TV: At least 3 dead in blast in central Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian TV says an explosion has gone off in the central city of Hama, killing at least three people.
The state-run TV says Thursday's midday explosion went off in a bus station in the city, which is controlled by President Bashar Assad's forces. It said the "terrorist blast caused a number of casualties, including dead and wounded."
Explosions in the city are rare.
Assad traveled to Hama and attended prayers at a mosque in the city on the first day of the Muslim al-Fitr holiday late last month.
___
Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as leaders land
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburg police are gearing up for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany's second-biggest city prepares to welcome leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers.
Organizers of Thursday's demonstration have titled the event "G-20: Welcome to Hell." While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: "We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful."
Hamburg is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and will have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city's streets, skies and waterways.
Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Hamburg Thursday.
