FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2012, file photo, replicas of the Nina, left, and a larger scale replica of the Pinta, right, are moored on the north shore of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. The replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Nina and Pinta, will be docked Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Newburgh, N.Y., and will be open to tours Friday through Tuesday before setting sail early Wednesday.
FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2012, file photo, replicas of the Nina, left, and a larger scale replica of the Pinta, right, are moored on the north shore of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. The replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Nina and Pinta, will be docked Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Newburgh, N.Y., and will be open to tours Friday through Tuesday before setting sail early Wednesday. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2012, file photo, replicas of the Nina, left, and a larger scale replica of the Pinta, right, are moored on the north shore of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. The replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Nina and Pinta, will be docked Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Newburgh, N.Y., and will be open to tours Friday through Tuesday before setting sail early Wednesday. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 05, 2017 9:24 PM

Replicas of Columbus' ships heading up New York river

The Associated Press
NEWBURGH, N.Y.

Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus' ships are sailing up New York's Hudson River and will be open to public tours this month.

The Nina and Pinta will be docked Thursday afternoon at Newburgh and will be open to tours Friday through Tuesday before setting sail early Wednesday. The ships will be at Albany Yacht Club July 14-16 and at Oswego July 21-23.

The 65-foot (19-meter), hand-built Nina is a replica of the ship Columbus sailed across the Atlantic in 1492. The floating museum is owned by the Columbus Foundation, based in the British Virgin Islands, and is supported by tour fees.

The 85-foot (25-meter) Pinta was recently built in Brazil to accompany the Nina. The organization doesn't have a replica of Columbus' third ship, the Santa Maria.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos