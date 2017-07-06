Nation & World

Fugitive Los Angeles hospital worker caught after 11 years

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police say a hospital worker charged with sexually abusing patients has been captured in his native Guatemala after more than a decade on the run.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that 48-year-old Ramon Gaspar was arrested and extradited to Southern California on June 26. LAPD investigators had been hunting for Gaspar since he skipped bail in 2006 with his wife and one of his three children. Investigators had been focusing on Guatemala for years.

Gaspar was accused of molesting female patients after surgery, some of whom were still feeling the effects of anesthesia. He was initially charged with three counts, but several more victims have come forward since then.

Police are expected to provide more details Thursday on Gaspar's capture.

