July 06, 2017 3:20 AM

Police: Man writes anti-Trump graffiti to blame "liberals"

The Associated Press
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut man wrote threatening anti-Trump graffiti on an elementary school with the hope it would look like "liberal hate speech."

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2tqnByd ) 32-year-old West Hartford resident Steven Marks has been ordered to stay off Morley Elementary School property. He's charged with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace, and a judge will hear his case Aug. 2.

Police say Marks wrote several phrases threatening President Donald Trump and praising the "left" on areas of the playground June 15. Police say Marks told officers he vandalized the school in West Hartford "out of anger toward liberals."

Marks previously told the Courant he was sorry, saying it was a "stupid thing." He declined to comment after his Wednesday court appearance.

