Nation & World

July 06, 2017 5:13 AM

Insanity defense planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings

The Associated Press
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.

An insanity defense is planned for a central Indiana woman who admitted fatally stabbing her young son and daughter.

Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee dead.

Her lawyer recently made a request about the planned defense. A mental evaluation must be completed this month. A competency hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Court documents say Worley told police she used a combat knife to kill the children and stab herself because she didn't want her husband to take their children.

Her husband, Jason Worley, had filed for divorce. He told officers he was asleep downstairs when his wife attacked their children.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos