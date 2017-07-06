This photo taken Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary, shows an anti-Soros campaign reading "99 percent reject illegal migration" and “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh”. The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end the political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros.
This photo taken Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary, shows an anti-Soros campaign reading "99 percent reject illegal migration" and “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh”. The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end the political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros. Pablo Gorondi AP Photo

July 06, 2017 5:09 AM

Hungary: Jewish group asks Orban to halt anti-Soros campaign

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end a political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros.

Federation president Andras Heisler said in a letter to Orban released Thursday that while the government's campaign is not "openly anti-Semitic" it is "very capable" of arousing uncontrolled passions, including anti-Semitism.

The government last week launched a billboard and television ad campaign seeking to discredit Soros' pro-migration views. The posters and billboards show a smiling Soros with the caption "Let's not allow Soros to have the last laugh!" and a notice claiming that 99 percent of Hungarians reject illegal migration.

Some of the posters in Budapest and other large cities in Hungary were defaced with slogans like "stinking Jew" written across the Soros image.

