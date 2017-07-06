Nation & World

July 06, 2017 5:07 AM

Carriage horses pulled off hot South Carolina streets

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

The heat in South Carolina prompted one coastal city to order that horse-drawn carriage companies to keep the animals in their stables.

Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the city ordered horses off the streets Wednesday afternoon. The city recently adopted new rules that require the horses to be kept in their stables when officials record four consecutive readings of 95 degrees or higher at 15-minute intervals.

That happened around 2:40 p.m.

Temperatures dropped below the maximum heat levels at 4 p.m. and the city lifted the order. But carriage operators kept the horses in their stables.

Tom Doyle with Palmetto Carriage Works said the city pulled the horses off the street too early.

Joe Elmore with the Charleston Animal Society said the 95 degree temperature limit is still too high.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos