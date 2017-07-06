Nation & World

July 06, 2017 7:57 AM

Fourth of July partiers toss firework under car, hurting cop

The Associated Press
PATERSON, N.J.

Authorities say Fourth of July partiers threw an exploding firework under a police vehicle in New Jersey, injuring an officer.

NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2tM2AAN) the Paterson officer suffered a minor hand injury when he stepped out of his vehicle while a firework exploded underneath his car. Police Director Jerry Speziale and Deputy Chief Troy Oswald also had fireworks thrown at their vehicles.

Speziale says he and Oswald were in unmarked vehicles with police lights flashing when the explosives were thrown at their vehicles. He says more than 100 people were gathered in the area for a Fourth of July celebration that grew out of hand with revelers throwing fireworks under passing cars.

Speziale says the fireworks were the type normally shot in the air.

The area was cleared before midnight.

