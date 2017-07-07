Soccer player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma

FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, right, challenges Club America forward Alejandro Diaz 30) for the ball during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match in San Jose, Calif. The Earthquakes say Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe. Silva, who was playing this season for Reno 1868 FC, struggled while swimming at a Fourth of July gathering. He was pulled from the water by teammates and bystanders but was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.