Official: Cyprus peace talks fail to reach agreement

A U.N police peacekeeper stands guards at a main Ladras or Lokmaci crossing point that connect the Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north, during a peace protest inside the U.N buffer zone in central divided capital , Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, July 6, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking to inject some momentum in peace talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Petros Karadjias AP Photo