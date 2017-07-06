FILE - This May 2, 2014 file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center, where Pvt. Michael Walker was assigned, shrouded in rain clouds in Honolulu. The Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday, July 6, 2017, that a military judge found Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii.
FILE - This May 2, 2014 file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center, where Pvt. Michael Walker was assigned, shrouded in rain clouds in Honolulu. The Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday, July 6, 2017, that a military judge found Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo
FILE - This May 2, 2014 file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center, where Pvt. Michael Walker was assigned, shrouded in rain clouds in Honolulu. The Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday, July 6, 2017, that a military judge found Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 06, 2017 7:17 PM

APNewsBreak: Soldier facing murder trial guilty of sex abuse

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
HONOLULU

An Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife was convicted in Hawaii of sexually abusing a child.

A military judge found Pvt. Michael Walker guilty after a court martial, Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday.

The judge also convicted Walker of assault by battery and communicating a threat. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The crimes occurred on Oahu in 2014, Thomas said. Army defense attorneys couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Last year, a military court found Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the investigating into his wife's killing.

Walker has been awaiting trial in federal court on a murder charge in the killing of Catherine Walker. He has pleaded not guilty.

Catherine Walker was found stabbed to death in November 2014 in the military housing the couple shared in Honolulu.

Walker's lover, Ailsa Jackson, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015.

Walker and Jackson met through an online dating site in September 2014.

Walker told her that he was married and that his "deepest desire" was to have his wife gone, but he couldn't divorce her, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady said during Jackson's plea hearing.

The lovers then discussed Jackson carrying out the killing while Walker was at work so he would have an alibi, Brady said.

Jury selection for Walker's trial is scheduled Aug. 8. Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced later that month.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 0:31

'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video