APNewsBreak: Soldier facing murder trial guilty of sex abuse

FILE - This May 2, 2014 file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center, where Pvt. Michael Walker was assigned, shrouded in rain clouds in Honolulu. The Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday, July 6, 2017, that a military judge found Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo