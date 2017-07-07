A man walks by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un vowed his nation would "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations a day after test-launching its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The hard line suggests more tests are being prepared as the country tries to perfect a nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States. The letters read "North Korea, release an ICBM launching video."
Nation & World

July 07, 2017 8:14 AM

Over 120 nations adopt first treaty banning nuclear weapons

By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

More than 120 countries have approved the first-ever treaty banning nuclear weapons at a U.N. meeting boycotted by all nuclear-armed nations.

Friday's vote was 122 countries in favor with the Netherlands opposed and Singapore abstaining.

Elayne Whyte Gomez is president of the U.N. conference that negotiated the legally binding treaty. She said it was the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years.

Whyte Gomez said "the world has been waiting for this legal norm for 70 years," since the use of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

