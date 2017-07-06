This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida.
This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. via AP Courtesy family of Bianca Roberson
This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. via AP Courtesy family of Bianca Roberson

Nation & World

July 06, 2017 9:20 PM

Funeral set for woman killed in road rage shooting

The Associated Press
WEST CHESTER, Pa.

A funeral service is set for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Pennsylvania.

A service for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held Friday morning at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester.

David Desper, of Trainer, is charged with shooting Roberson in the head as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last Wednesday.

The shooting sparked a manhunt for the 28-year-old Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in on Sunday. His attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 0:31

'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video