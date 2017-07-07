2 men charged in fatal Oakland warehouse fire to enter pleas

** HOLD FOR OVERNIGHT MOVEMENT ** FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, a man takes cell phone photos at the scene of a warehouse fire in Oakland , Calif. The man blamed for the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than 14 years will be arraigned in Northern California on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Derick Almena is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday, June 8, 2017. The 47-year-old was arrested and charged Monday with creating a deadly firetrap by illegally converting an Oakland warehouse into a party space and housing. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo