FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, a fence encloses an estate in the village of Upper Brookville in the town of Oyster Bay, N.Y., on Long Island. Resolving a dispute over Russian diplomatic compounds the U.S. seized last year could help repair relations between Washington and Moscow. After Russia meddled in the presidential election, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and shut down two Cold War-era recreational estates, which President Barack Obama said were being used for spy operations. Alexander F. Yuan, file AP Photo
Nation & World

July 07, 2017 1:28 AM

As Trump meets Putin, fate of Russian dachas still in limbo

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Resolving a dispute over Russian diplomatic compounds the U.S. seized last year could help repair relations between Washington and Moscow.

After Russia meddled in the presidential election, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and shut down two Cold War-era recreational estates, which President Barack Obama said were being used for spy operations.

It's unclear if President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the compounds at their meeting on Friday.

But the fate of the properties in Maryland and New York is running into the complicated politics. The State Department wants a deal that could include restarting U.S. adoptions of Russian children. And the FBI and some U.S. intelligence professionals fear giving back the sites would aid Russian spy efforts.

