IS pushes back against US-backed forces in Syria's Raqqa

This image posted online on March 22, 2015, by the Islamic State group, shows the historic Baghdad Gate, part of the 8th century Old City wall of Raqqa. The gate was one of the many entrances to the old city of Raqqa. On Tuesday, July, 2017 U.S-backed Syrian fighters breached the old city wall, entering Raqqa city, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, from Baghdad gate. The U.S-backed fighters clashed with the militants inside the old city. The advance, also from two other points in the wall, marked a major advance for the U.S-backed forces who are seeking to uproot the militant group from the IS stronghold in northern Syria.
This image posted online on March 22, 2015, by the Islamic State group, shows the historic Baghdad Gate, part of the 8th century Old City wall of Raqqa. The gate was one of the many entrances to the old city of Raqqa. On Tuesday, July, 2017 U.S-backed Syrian fighters breached the old city wall, entering Raqqa city, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, from Baghdad gate. The U.S-backed fighters clashed with the militants inside the old city. The advance, also from two other points in the wall, marked a major advance for the U.S-backed forces who are seeking to uproot the militant group from the IS stronghold in northern Syria. Islamic State media via AP)
This image posted online on March 22, 2015, by the Islamic State group, shows the historic Baghdad Gate, part of the 8th century Old City wall of Raqqa. The gate was one of the many entrances to the old city of Raqqa. On Tuesday, July, 2017 U.S-backed Syrian fighters breached the old city wall, entering Raqqa city, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, from Baghdad gate. The U.S-backed fighters clashed with the militants inside the old city. The advance, also from two other points in the wall, marked a major advance for the U.S-backed forces who are seeking to uproot the militant group from the IS stronghold in northern Syria. Islamic State media via AP)

Nation & World

July 07, 2017 3:31 AM

IS pushes back against US-backed forces in Syria's Raqqa

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syrian activists say Islamic State group fighters are battling to repel the advance of U.S.-backed Syrian forces days after they brought the fight to the heart of the militant group's de-facto capital.

The Kurdish-run Hawar news agency says Friday that U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are clashing with the militants in the Rawda district, northeast of the Old City walls. The agency says the fight is bringing the SDF within firing range of the city's grain silos.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the IS fighters are waging counterattacks in the old city, where SDF forces have advanced 200 meters (yards) beyond the walls. The Observatory says the clashes are also ongoing south and west of Raqqa city.

The campaign to seize Raqqa city began on June 6.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 0:31

'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video