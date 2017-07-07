IS pushes back against US-backed forces in Syria's Raqqa

This image posted online on March 22, 2015, by the Islamic State group, shows the historic Baghdad Gate, part of the 8th century Old City wall of Raqqa. The gate was one of the many entrances to the old city of Raqqa. On Tuesday, July, 2017 U.S-backed Syrian fighters breached the old city wall, entering Raqqa city, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, from Baghdad gate. The U.S-backed fighters clashed with the militants inside the old city. The advance, also from two other points in the wall, marked a major advance for the U.S-backed forces who are seeking to uproot the militant group from the IS stronghold in northern Syria. Islamic State media via AP)