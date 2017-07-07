UN Security Council to get report after Cyprus talks fail

A girl hold up a board with a peace massage during a peace protest at Ladras or Lokmachi crossing point that connects the Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north, inside the U.N buffer zone in central divided capital , Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, July 6, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking to inject some momentum in peace talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Petros Karadjias AP Photo