Nation & World

July 07, 2017 3:40 AM

Ghana says 22 illegal miners dead, rescue efforts futile

The Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana

Ghana's government says it has stopped rescue operations at an illegal mining site and that 22 miners trapped underground are dead.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio said Friday that four days of attempts to locate survivors at the Nsuta site have proved futile.

A group of suspected illegal miners were trapped after heavy rains Sunday caused part of the mine to cave in. Five people managed to escape from the 80-meter (88-yard) deep pit without injury.

The government of this West African nation has been combating illegal mining in the past few years and started a campaign in March to end it.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 0:31

'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video