The Latest: UK's Boris Johnson in bid to ease Gulf tensions

FILE- In this Saturday, April 7, 2012 file photo, the new high-rise buildings of downtown Doha, photographed in the background as Qatari women and a man walk by the sea in Doha, Qatar. Qatar's answer to a list of demands from four countries lined up against it may be shrouded in secrecy, but the message it delivered this week was clear enough: it is not about to roll over. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo