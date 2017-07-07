Officer wounded in deadly ambush sues Black Lives Matter

FILE – In this March 26, 2016, file photo, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, chatting with campaign volunteers in Baltimore. A federal lawsuit accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer. Mckesson and four other Black Lives Matter leaders are named as defendants in the suit filed Friday on behalf of one of the officers wounded in the July 17 attack by a black military veteran, who killed three other officers before he was shot dead. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo