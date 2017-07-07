Nation & World

July 07, 2017 6:43 PM

Phoenix hits 118 degrees, breaks record dating to 1905

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Phoenix has broken a 112-year-old record for heat.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 118 degrees on Friday.

That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905.

Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.

So far this year, the temperature at Sky Harbor Airport has reached at least 110 degrees 17 times.

In California, a heat advisory in the San Joaquin Valley warned of temperatures from 103 to 107 through Saturday.

