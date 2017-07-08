Nation & World

July 08, 2017 4:09 AM

UN says cease-fire deal in south Syria boost for peace talks

The Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria

The United Nations has welcomed the agreement between the United States and Russia for a cease-fire in southwest Syria, saying it would enable upcoming peace talks.

The U.N.'s deputy special envoy to Syria Ramzy Ramzy says Saturday the agreement announced a day earlier in Hamburg, Germany is a step in the right direction. He says he hopes other areas in Syria will see similar agreements to reduce violence. Ramzy is in Damascus ahead of a new round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva on Monday.

The cease-fire goes into effect Sunday at noon Damascus time, according to U.S. officials and the Jordanian government, which is also involved in the deal. The deal marks a new level of cooperation between the U.S. and Russia.

