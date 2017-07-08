Nation & World

July 08, 2017 4:26 AM

Cyprus police: 85 Syrian migrants took boat from Turkey

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A Cyprus police spokesman says 85 Syrian migrants who arrived by boat to the island's northwestern coast have now been taken to a reception center.

Police spokesman Michalis Ioannou said Saturday the boat that brought the 64 men, nine women and 12 children to Cyprus set sail from Antalya, Turkey.

He said it had been sailing for three days and was spotted eight miles (13 kilometers) off the coast before landing near the village of Pomos on Friday.

Ioannou said that seven men have been taken into custody because they had been deported from Cyprus in the past.

Cyprus lies about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Turkey's southern coast and around 100 miles (160 kilometers) off Syria's Mediterranean coast.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

View More Video