July 08, 2017 6:44 AM

Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

The Associated Press
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y.

Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.

Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK'-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say the 39-year-old homeowner explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.

He's been arrested on a fireworks possession charge and is awaiting arraignment.

