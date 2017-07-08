Nation & World

July 08, 2017 9:17 AM

N. Carolina trooper shoots woman on interstate after crash

The Associated Press
BENSON, N.C.

Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and killed an armed woman as he investigated a wreck on the interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baker says there was a confrontation between the woman and the trooper. She died at the hospital. The trooper was not hurt.

TV footage from the shooting scene near Benson showed a white SUV turned sideways with its front bumper damaged off the side of the interstate.

Baker said in a news release the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Baker says the trooper and woman killed will be identified later and didn't release any other details.

