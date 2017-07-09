In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview in his home in Beijing, China. According to a statement Friday, July 7, 2017, on the website of the First Hospital of China Medical University, the Chinese medical team charged with treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo has stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver, raising concerns that China's most prominent political prisoner is critically ill.
In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview in his home in Beijing, China. According to a statement Friday, July 7, 2017, on the website of the First Hospital of China Medical University, the Chinese medical team charged with treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo has stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver, raising concerns that China's most prominent political prisoner is critically ill. AP Video via AP)
In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview in his home in Beijing, China. According to a statement Friday, July 7, 2017, on the website of the First Hospital of China Medical University, the Chinese medical team charged with treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo has stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver, raising concerns that China's most prominent political prisoner is critically ill. AP Video via AP)

Nation & World

July 09, 2017 12:35 AM

Foreign doctors deem ill Chinese Nobel laureate OK to travel

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Two American and German specialists who visited Liu Xiaobo say the cancer-stricken Nobel Peace Prize laureate is still able to travel abroad for treatment.

The two doctors issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that both the University of Heidelberg and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas have agreed to accept Liu, but any evacuation would have to take place "as quickly as possible."

The opinion of the two foreign doctors appears to directly contradict statements by Chinese experts who have ruled out Liu traveling because it would be unsafe.

A lawyer who is close to Liu's family told The Associated Press Saturday that Liu told the foreign doctors he wanted to go abroad for treatment, preferably in Germany, although the U.S. would also be fine.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer
SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas

View More Video