FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo a protester holds a card that reads "red ticket for Merkel", at an election campaign of the conservative Christian Democrats, CDU, for Chancellor Angela Merkel in Finsterwalde, Germany. Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel’s complained in an interview Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung that “under the banner of AfD, right-wing extremists are disrupting almost all our events.”
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo a protester holds a card that reads "red ticket for Merkel", at an election campaign of the conservative Christian Democrats, CDU, for Chancellor Angela Merkel in Finsterwalde, Germany. Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel’s complained in an interview Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung that “under the banner of AfD, right-wing extremists are disrupting almost all our events.” dpa via AP, file Ralf Hirschberger
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo a protester holds a card that reads "red ticket for Merkel", at an election campaign of the conservative Christian Democrats, CDU, for Chancellor Angela Merkel in Finsterwalde, Germany. Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel’s complained in an interview Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung that “under the banner of AfD, right-wing extremists are disrupting almost all our events.” dpa via AP, file Ralf Hirschberger

Nation & World

Merkel aide criticizes hecklers in German election campaign

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 3:33 AM

BERLIN

A senior aide to German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized "self-declared patriots" who have heckled Germany's leader during several campaign appearances before the Sept. 24 election.

Merkel rallies have frequently been marked by boos and other minor disruptions. On Friday, tomatoes were thrown at her car as she arrived in Wolgast on the Baltic coast.

The incidents, particularly in eastern Germany, come as the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which harshly criticizes Merkel's decision to allow in migrants, seeks to enter parliament.

Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, complained in an interview Saturday with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper that "under the banner of AfD, right-wing extremists are disrupting almost all our events." But he said people who are genuinely interested far outnumber them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video