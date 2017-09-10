Police: 305 Syrian migrants reach Cyprus on 2 boats

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 video frame grab image, made available by Turkey's Coast Guard Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, a Syrian migrant among others, briefly lifts a small child, on a rubber dinghy while trying to cross to Greece from Turkey's Izmir province. Authorities say 40 Syrian migrants, among them 18 children, were stopped Friday from illegally crossing to Greece. Turkey and the European Union signed a deal last year to curb the illegal flow of migrants to Greece. Turkey is host to more than 3 million Syrians who have fled the ongoing civil war in their country. Turkish Coast Guard via AP)