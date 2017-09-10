Iraq holding hundreds of foreign IS family members

This Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 photo shows camp where over 1,300 women and children, all foreign nationals and relatives of Islamic State militants, are kept on the outskirts of Mosul. Iraqi security officials said the women and their kids had surrendered to Kurdish Peshmerga forces at the end of August after Tal Afar, one of the last strongholds of IS in northern Iraq, had been retaken by Iraqi troops. Balint Szlanko AP Photo