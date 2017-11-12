Runners in the 8 km Beirut Marathon run past a billboard with a portrait of outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Arabic that reads, "We are all waiting for you," in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Absent from the marathon this year is Hariri, a regular participant, who resigned from his post unexpectedly last week while in Saudi Arabia. The country's President Michel Aoun urged runners to use the occasion to call on the prime minister to return home.
Runners in the 8 km Beirut Marathon run past a billboard with a portrait of outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Arabic that reads, "We are all waiting for you," in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Absent from the marathon this year is Hariri, a regular participant, who resigned from his post unexpectedly last week while in Saudi Arabia. The country's President Michel Aoun urged runners to use the occasion to call on the prime minister to return home. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
Runners in the 8 km Beirut Marathon run past a billboard with a portrait of outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Arabic that reads, "We are all waiting for you," in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Absent from the marathon this year is Hariri, a regular participant, who resigned from his post unexpectedly last week while in Saudi Arabia. The country's President Michel Aoun urged runners to use the occasion to call on the prime minister to return home. Hassan Ammar AP Photo

Nation & World

At Beirut marathon, Lebanese call for PM to return

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:57 AM

BEIRUT

Runners taking part in Lebanon's annual marathon are urging Prime Minister Saad Hariri to return home after he resigned under mysterious circumstances during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Spectators along the 26.2 mile (42.2 kilometer) course held signs reading "Running for you" and "Waiting for you," addressed to the prime minister, who participated in past races. Lebanese President Michel Aoun had encouraged runners to call on Hariri to return.

Hariri, a close Saudi ally, unexpectedly announced his resignation a week ago in a pre-recorded message broadcast on Saudi TV. Many Lebanese suspect he was placed under house arrest as part of a Saudi plan to wreck a coalition government he had formed with Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its rhetoric against Hezbollah and its patron, Iran, in recent days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video