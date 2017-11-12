Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza leave flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community a week ago, killing more than two dozen.
Nation & World

The Latest: Texas town holds 1st service since church attack

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:13 AM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

The Latest on the Texas town recovering from last weekend's mass shooting at a church (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Organizers have set up hundreds of folding chairs under a large white tent on the baseball field in Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since last weekend's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

The front three rows are reserved for First Baptist Church members and their families, as a steady rain falls on the tarp roof while church-goers slowly file in. Some are hugging and others are praying or sitting quietly.

People from other churches have dropped off handmade presents such as prayer cloths and tiny wooden crosses and mental health organizations have provided tissues and brought therapy dogs to the service.

Initial plans called for gathering at a community center that could house a few dozen people. But when organizers realized about 500 people were planning to attend, the service was moved outside.

