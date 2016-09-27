She stabbed her boyfriend's mom 36 times, and now she's going to prison for 50 years

A woman who stabbed her boyfriend’s mother 36 times during an attack in an apartment was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for murder.
In a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Julie Marie Peterson, 37, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of 59-year-old Kathleen Olson, who was found by police in November 2015.
Peterson must serve 25 years before she is eligible for parole, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Initially, Peterson was charged with capital murder and faced a maximum of life in prison. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in March.
Defense attorney Joetta Keene said Tuesday that Peterson was extremely remorseful.
“Julie Peterson is a young lady that suffers from a mental illness. She is not evil and is not a psychopath,” Keene said in an email. “She had a mental health breakdown that resulted in this horrible tragedy. She wanted to accept responsibility for her actions.”
The North Richland Hills woman fatally stabbed Olson after the two women argued for several days, according to an affidavit.
“This was a senseless and heinous crime,” Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney William Vassar said Tuesday in an email. “ Given the fact that the defendant was suicidal, had severe mental issues, was a domestic violence victim, and the fact that a loved one wanted to check her into a mental institution days before the murder, we believed that a plea to murder was appropriate.”
Patrol officers located Olson’s body in a bathtub the morning of Nov. 4, 2015 at her apartment, 6240 Glenview Drive. She was covered with a sheet and a pink towel, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram a few days after the killing.
Just hours after Olson’s body was found, Peterson, who has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, was arrested at North Hills Hospital in North Richland Hills after investigators found Olson’s driver’s license, checkbook and credit cards in her purse.
“Our system of justice has no real options for people who suffer from mental health issues, Keene said. “They go to prison just like all the other criminals. Our jails and prisons are full of folks who are in need of mental health treatment. The facilities provide mental health services but it is minimal.”
Peterson and her 4-year-old daughter had been living with Olson at the Waterford on the Green Apartments.
In interviews with police, Peterson told investigators that she would never hurt Olson, the affidavit says.
“Who would have done something like this to her?” Peterson asked an investigator during the interview.
But when they searched Peterson’s cellphone, investigators found the question “Where in the body is most fatal to be stabbed by a knife.” Before that, another question was “What’s your favorite sword/knife? (answer: only if you know how to use it).” There were also searches about Buck, combat and tactical knives.
Based on photographs and video from transactions at businesses, investigators determined that Olson used her debit card Nov. 1, but that beginning Nov. 2, Peterson used the card to withdraw cash and make purchases.
One of the telephones found in Peterson’s purse belonged to Olson.
Affidavit describes argument over child
The affidavit also provided this account:
Peterson and James Olson, Kathleen Olson’s son, had been together off and on for about five years and had one child. Peterson said she and the little girl moved in with Kathleen Olson in North Richland Hills.
On Halloween weekend 2015, James Olson told police he went to the apartment to pick up his daughter. He said he found his mother and Peterson arguing about the girl – she was running a fever and Kathleen Olson didn’t want him to take the child. James Olson said his mother and Peterson argued all weekend.
Peterson told investigators that she moved out on Nov. 2, 2015 for two reasons: because she was being verbally abused by James Olson and because Kathleen Olson was feeling stressed about living paycheck to paycheck with Peterson not working.
Peterson said Kathleen Olson planned a mini-vacation with a friend, so she allowed Peterson to use her SUV, a silver Ford Escape, to move. But Mary Olson, Kathleen Olson’s daughter, told police that her mother would not have allowed Peterson to drive the SUV.
On Nov. 2, 2015, someone at Kathleen Olson’s workplace received a text message from her phone saying she was sick. The next day, Olson’s supervisor received a text from her phone saying she would not be in because she was dealing with personal issues.
On the night of Nov. 3, 2015, James Olson went to the North Richland Hills apartment and saw that her SUV was not there. He found the door open and the television gone. He searched the apartment but found no one. He repeatedly called his mother and Peterson, and eventually left.
James Olson told investigators he later got text messages from his mother’s phone saying she was asleep at a friend’s home and to leave her alone.
A knife with a bloody handle
At 1:41 a.m. Nov. 4, 2015, Peterson called 911 and told a dispatcher she was getting text messages from Kathleen Olson saying that her son was looking for Peterson and that he was in the apartment. She said she called because she feared that James Olson broke into and vandalized the apartment. Officers were dispatched and left after finding no sign of forced entry.
At 2:14 a.m. Nov. 4, 2015, Mary Olson called 911 and asked officers to check on her mother because her brother had been at the apartment and it appeared to have been ransacked. This time, officers found the door unlocked and Kathleen Olson’s body in a front bedroom bathtub. A shower curtain was pulled shut, hiding the body from view, police said.
A crime scene investigator found a knife in a kitchen sink with blood on the wooden handle.
Several hours later, investigators tracked Peterson by her cell phone to America’s Best Value Inn in Haltom City and took her to the North Richland Hills police station for questioning.
James Olson was arrested by Haltom City police for a traffic violation and was interviewed about his mother’s killing.
During her interview with police, Peterson took medication from three different bottles, saying one was for nausea. Soon, she started to slur and stumble around.
Paramedics were called. When they asked for identification, an investigator grabbed a wallet from Peterson’s purse and found Kathleen Olson’s identification. Police then obtained a search warrant for the purse.
Peterson was taken to North Hills Hospital in North Richland Hills, where she was later arrested.
Before her arrest last week, Peterson had no recent criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County court records.
“Julie knows that she cannot fix the hurt that she caused but she did not want to bring any more grief or heart ache to Ms. Olson’s family,” her attorney said.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments