‘This ain’t your living room,’ judge tells women as he tosses one from murder trial

Judge Howard Simms, known for the no-nonsense tongue-lashings he sometimes gives convicted criminals at sentencing, turned his attention to two women he felt were disturbing other courtroom spectators during a murder trial this week.
During a recess Thursday night in the trial of Deonte “Flame” Kitchens, Simms called the unidentified women to stand before him at the bench in Bibb County Superior Court.
The women appeared to be on hand in support of Kitchens, 26, a defendant in the 2011 shooting death of Al Culver in east Macon.
Simms said he had been informed that the women were having “problems” with and “giving grief” to people on the side of the courtroom where the victim’s family was sitting. There was also mention of the women possibly “smacking” gum the day before.
“Y’all need to understand,” the judge said as one of the women before him seemed amused.
“Is something funny?” he asked.
One of the women replied, “Yeah, it is.”
Simms promptly showed her the door.
This ain’t your living room. This is a courtroom.
Judge Howard Simms
“Get out,” he said. “And don’t come back until this trial’s over.”
As the woman made for the exit, she said to Simms, “We don’t have no gum,” and said something else that couldn’t be heard by a Telegraph reporter in the courtroom.
Whatever she said drew Simms’ ire.
“Get out,” he said. “If you say anything else ...”
When the woman did, the judge told a courthouse deputy who was at the door, “Take her into custody.”
When she was gone, Simms turned to the other woman.
In a stern, measured voice he administered a short lecture on courthouse decorum.
“I’m not gonna put up with this crap,” Simms said. “This ain’t your living room. This is a courtroom. And it’s going to be treated with the respect that it deserves. Any more B.S. out of y’all and somebody gets to stay with me for the next 10 or 20 days. You understand that?”
The woman nodded and stepped away.
