Full garage? No problem! Couple stores car inside the house during Hurricane Matthew

A hurricane is coming and your garage is full. How do you protect your car?
A Miami-Dade family decided the best thing to do is put it inside the house.
During Hurricane Wilma, a tree nearly crushed her car. So Adriana, who declined to give her last name, didn’t want to take chances for Hurricane Matthew. She and her daughter left their Doral condo and holed up at her fiancé’s home in Cutler Bay.
“We in Miami, we know how bad a storm can be,” she said.
One problem: his two-car garage didn’t have room for Adriana’s Toyota Venza, with half of his garage occupied by his car, and the other half by his “Man Cave.”
But Gary, she said, is a “caring, protective man.” He told her, “I have a plan.”
First, he popped the sliding glass doors to his family room out of their tracks. Then he used part of his hurricane shutters as ramps and, with his daughter Sofia and Adriana guiding him, Gary carefully drove the car into the cleared-out family room.
“We felt like the operators at the airport directing the airplanes,” Adriana said, laughing.
Gary snapped the doors back on and wrapped his home in shutters to prepare for the storm. Thankfully, it passed without doing much damage to South Florida.
As the hurricane shifted east, the family posted photos of the operation on social media. The photos racked up the retweets, shares and likes and even inspired some to plagiarize the posts.
As for the car, it’s still in the house. Adriana hopes she and Gary will have enough time to carefully retrieve it after work Friday or on Saturday.
Adriana said she’s just amazed at what an audience her fiancé’s creative solution has.
“It has been crazy,” she said. “He’s a crafty man.”
Adriana and Gary aren’t the first couple to bring their car indoors to weather a storm. Check out these vintage photos of other people doing just that in 1960.
