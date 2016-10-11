‘Do you have no moral responsibility?’ former addict asks stores selling pill-themed fashion

People often criticize couture fashion for being so out there no average person would ever actually wear it (never mind being able to afford it).
But Moschino is facing pushback from people who think its Spring/Summer 2017 collection condones drug abuse. The fashion line includes iPhone cases modeled like pill blister packs, prescription bottle purses and prints featuring pills. The slogan’s collection is “Just Say MoschiNO,” modeled on the “Just Say No” public service campaign against drugs.
Randy Anderson, who said he is a former drug user, took offense to the tops covered in drug interaction warnings and dresses with pill capsules. He started a petition on change.org requesting Saks Fifth Avenue remove the collection from its department stores.
“It would appear that you are unaware that our country is in the midst of a severe epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose deaths – acknowledged by the federal government as the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history,” Anderson wrote in his letter to Saks. “According to the CDC, in 2014 47,055 people died of an accidental drug overdose — with 29,467 of those from opioid related drugs which includes prescription pain medication and heroin. Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in this country.”
While there has been no public response from Saks to requests to remove the collection, Nordstrom said it decided to stop selling the Moschino items after complaints from customers.
“We appreciate all the constructive feedback we received from concerned customers and ultimately decided to remove the collection from our site and the three stores where we offered it,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times.
Jeremy Scott, designer of the Moschino collection, has previously feature cigarettes, matches and beer cans on pieces for the label.
“Do you have any idea of the message your company is sending to those who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to a drug overdose? Have you not seen the countless number of media reports on overdose deaths from prescription pain medication, including the rock and roll icon Prince?” Anderson wrote to Saks. “Do you have no moral responsibility in what type of products your company promotes for public use?”
