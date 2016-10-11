HUD speeds up Hurricane Matthew relief efforts in three hard-hit states

Julián Castro, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Tuesday his department will expedite federal disaster assistance for North Carolina, Florida and Georgia to help homeowners and low-income renters who fled their homes due to Hurricane Matthew.
President Barack Obama already issued disaster declarations for 24 counties in the three states: Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Nassau, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia counties in Florida; Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties in Georgia and Beaufort, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt and Robeson counties in North Carolina.
The declarations allow HUD to offer foreclosure relief assistance and other services to certain families who reside in those counties.
The new assistance efforts include a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures; allowing states to redirect federal Community Development Block Grant funding for housing and other services; having the Federal Housing Administration insure mortgages for storm victims who lost their homes; and providing federally guaranteed loans to state and local governments for housing rehabilitation, economic development and repairing public infrastructure.
“Today, our collective thoughts and prayers are with those who are now facing the painful process of recovering from this storm,” said Castro. “As our sister agencies assess the damage and respond to the immediate needs of our citizens, HUD will offer any assistance possible and stands ready to support the longer term housing recovery efforts.”
