He was worried about his grandmother, so he called the pizza guy

Papa John’s is known for their fresh ingredients, garlic dipping sauce, and now, their rescue services.
Eric Olsen lives in Omaha, Nebraska, but his 87-year-old grandmonther, Claire Olsen, lives alone in Palm Beach, Florida. So when he heard about how Hurricane Matthew devestated the area, he was anxious to get in touch with her and make sure everything was OK.
But the storm had knocked her power out Friday, he told ABC News, and he had not heard from her in two days. Calls to the police and fire departments went unanswered as the units struggled to keep up.
“I was calling the police department, I was calling the sheriff's department and no one was answering, so I was really worried,” Olsen said.
And then, Olsen had the idea to order a pizza.
Not for himself. His idea was to place the order and instruct the delivery person to call him when they reached his grandmother’s house so that he could speak with her. The plan worked, as Papa John’s deliveryman Lance Tyler arrived and put Claire Olsen on the phone. Immediately, Eric Olsent felt “relief, absolute relief.”
But Eric’s scheme came close to falling apart, because of his grandmother’s abundunce of caution. When Tyler arrived at her house, she initially did not answer the door because she had not ordered a pizza, according to WFTV. But Tyler explained the situation, and when she did take the phone from him, “her expression was just priceless,” Tyler said.
"Police and fire couldn't do it, but Papa John's got there in 30 minutes and put the cellphone to her ear," Eric Olsen said.
That being said, Olsen said he would not recommend his process as anything but a last-ditch effort.
"People are asking why I didn't call the police and ask them to do a wellness check, but I did,” Olsen told ABC. “Trust me, Papa John's was a last resort."
Needless to say, people on social media were appreciative of Olsen’s creative thinking, as well as Tyler’s delivery skills.
As for the pizza itself, Claire Olsen said it was pepperoni and “fantastic.”
