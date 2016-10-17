Baseball star refused to stay at Trump hotel with his team

When the Los Angeles Dodgers visited Chicago for a regular-season series, the team stayed at the same hotel it’s been using for years — the Trump International Hotel and Tower.
But star first baseman Adrian Gonzalez did not.
“I had my reasons,” Gonzalez told the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sunday.
Gonzalez did not elaborate. “We’re here to play baseball, not talk politics.”
Gonzalez, a Mexican-American, has played for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic in 2006, 2009 and 2013, even serving as team captain. Gonzalez was born in San Diego, but raised in Tijuana by Mexican parents.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called for building a wall between the United States and Mexico. He has called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and drug dealers, and suggested an American judge could not be impartial towards him in a court case because of the judge’s “Mexican heritage.”
The Dodgers were back in Chicago for the first two games of the National League Championship Series over the weekend. The team is not staying at the Trump hotel because the property requires a non-refundable deposit to hold rooms for the team, according to the Press-Telegram. The Dodgers advanced to the NLCS with a victory against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, then played the Chicago Cubs on Saturday and Sunday.
Gonzalez delivered a critical 2-run single in the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss and homered for the only run in the Dodgers’ 1-0 victory in Game 2 of the series.
There have been numerous reports that Trump’s business interests — casinos, hotels and golf courses — are suffering during his divisive run for president.
Comments