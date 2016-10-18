On this college football team, only one player stood for the national anthem

The Millikin University football team opted to return to its locker room during the national anthem before a game on Saturday, with only a solitary player remaining on the field.
Sophomore offensive lineman Connor Brewer stayed on the field, according to The Herald & Review. Brewer has not spoken about his decision, but he told the school’s president that he felt compelled to stand.
Some football team members at Millikin, a Division III school in Decatur, Ill., took a knee during the anthem for the team’s game on Aug. 24 — a form of protest that started with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and has spread to other athletes at all levels.
After that game and the subsequent controversy, the team agreed to remain in the locker room during the anthem and did so for their Oct. 1 homecoming game. The team and the school president sent an email to campus on Oct. 7, explaining their stances.
“Rather than have our message be misunderstood or misconstrued, we are united in our decision to stay in the locker room until kickoff during which time we will engage in a moment of reflection to personally recognize the sacrifice of so many and renew our commitment to living up to those most important words: ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ ” said a statement signed “The Millikin University Football Team.”
Before Saturday’s game, members of the team warmed up on the field and then went back to the locker room before the national anthem. Brewer remained on the field for the anthem, then joined his teammates in the locker room.
The school said it supports Brewer and the other members of the football team.
Comments