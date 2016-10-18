Three students injured as gunman opens fire on San Francisco school

Three students were injured Tuesday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on a San Francisco high school as students were being let out of class, according to multiple media reports.
One woman is in critical condition, and two men have non-life threatening injuries, according to KRON 4. Per a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting was a targeted incident, and the shooter is no longer active.
Appears to be a targeted incident not-active shooter. 3 students w/ injuries. #SFPD working w/ @sfusd. SFPD has increased patrol in the area— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 19, 2016
The shooting took place at City Arts and Technology High School and the June Jordan School for Equity, which share a campus, per SF Gate.
A San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson told SF Gate that the schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. local time and released an hour later.
KRON 4 reported that police are searching for four suspects, and one of the students shot was the one targeted. The Associated Press reported that the four suspects were wearing dark hoodies and jeans and were spotted leaving the area.
