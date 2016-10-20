Deputy comforts child after fleeing father leaves her behind

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a father who they say abandoned his toddler in his vehicle when pulled over during a traffic stop.
Deputies said that Matthew Nevieux, 25, ran away from a traffic stop Monday in Pollock Pines, leaving the little girl behind. The deputy was then left with the child, estimated at 18 months old.
While awaiting for the arrival of Child Protective Services, the deputy did his best to entertain and comfort the toddler. The deputy turned on the heater to warm the child’s cold feet and entertained her by blowing up a rubber glove for play.
Nevieux faces two warrants for his arrest.
His Facebook page, which features many pictures of his little daughter, said he lives in Placerville.
