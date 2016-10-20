She’s selling her virginity for $400,000, and for ‘love’

Katherine Stone is selling something most people would never think to sell, and she expects to make nearly half a million dollars doing it.
Stone, a 20-year-old woman from Seattle, is selling her virginity. And she’s doing it for love, she told CNN. More specifically, she’s doing it for love of her family.
In 2014, the Stone’s family home was destroyed by a fire. But because they lacked insurance, they were forced to stay on the property. Then, Stone told CNN, she found an online ad for a legal brothel in Nevada.
Why she put a price on her virginity: At one of Nevada's legal brothels, a 20-year-old woman dreaming of beco... https://t.co/YMAZ9I7im3— CNN WORLD (@cnnworId) October 20, 2016
“It made me think, 'Wow, it's a chance at fixing all that I need to fix,’” Stone said. So she contacted Nevada magnate Dennis Hof, who own seven brothels, and signed a contract with him to sell her virginity to the highest bidder. Per CNN, Hof will take 50 percent of the profits.
At the moment, CNN reports, Stone is still in the bidding process of her sale. She said the current bid is $400,000, but she has not accepted any offers yet. In addition to the money, Stone said she wants to have a “connection” with the man she eventually does choose.
"I'm waiting for a man who I feel a connection with so that the experience can be special for both of us," she told CNN. "It's really not just about the money."
Stone’s decision has, unsurprisingly, been met with criticism online, as some commentators feel she is devaluing herself and selling something she should only give up for love.
@KDVR isn't sorry, dear, but this is sad. Don't set women back 100 years by selling yourself. There's other ways to raise money!— Wanderlust202 (@CarrSnoop) October 20, 2016
She is aware of those criticisms. She just doesn’t care.
“I obviously value myself. ... I have the right to choose what I do with my body,” she said. “And in this troubling economy, do you blame me?”
Besides, she said, her reasons for doing so are noble.
“People say you are suppose to do it for love,” Stone said. “But if you think about it, I am doing it because I love my family.”
But after Stone does lose her virginity, she said, she plans to stay in the brothel for several years and then attend law school in the future.
