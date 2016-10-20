Grab the rosé: Global warming doesn’t bode well for wine production

World wine production is down to the lowest levels in 20 years because of “climatic events,” a sign that global warming may impact the availability of your favorite rosé or malbec.
The International Organization of Vine and Wine found that this year’s estimated wine output will be 259.5 billion litres, down 5 percent from last year. Particularly impacted are Chile and Argentina, where adverse weather has decreased grape production.
“The El Nino climate phenomenon seems to be back in Latin America, where production was affected by fairly exceptional weather, with lots of rain,” said OIV Chief Executive Jean-Marie Aurand.
The organization said production is down 35 percent in Argentina, 21 percent in Chile and a striking 50 percent in Brazil.
A 2014 study on the impact climate change will have on the global wine industry found that shifts in climate and weather could adversely affect production.
“Rising temperatures worldwide will have extraordinary effect upon agriculture; however, few crops are as susceptible to minor changes in climate than grapes, especially premium wine quality grapes,” said the study published in Wine Economics and Policy.
It found that global warming could cause traditionally grape-growing areas to no longer be suited for production as temperatures and sea levels rise. In California, Napa and Santa Barbara Counties could lose up to 50 percent of the acreage currently used to produce wine over the next 50 years.
“Wine’s future is tied inextricably to a vital Earth and a vital population. Grape growers and winemakers must understand both the dire condition of the planet and the small, but significant, role their industry holds in the human matrix,” the study found. “They must seek, therefore, in a responsible manner, their proper and effective role in the adaptation to and the mitigation of global climate change.”
Italy is the world’s largest producer of wine, followed by France and Spain. U.S. production increased 2 percent from last year, and demand is not expected to outpace global supply.
